5th former eBay employee pleads guilty in harassment scheme

One part included disturbing deliveries to the couple's home, including a preserved fetal pig and a book on surviving the loss of a spouse. The second phase included private Twitter messages and public tweets criticizing the newsletter’s content, the posting of their home address, and threats to visit the victims, authorities said.

The third phase involved surveillance, which the victims spotted and reported to local police, who started the investigation, prosecutors said.

The defendants then allegedly tried to stymie that investigation, including deleting digital evidence, prosecutors said.

The victims were targeted after their newsletter published an article about a lawsuit filed by eBay that accused Amazon of poaching its sellers, investigators said.

San Jose, California-based eBay fired the employees.