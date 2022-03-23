5th worker charged with sex abuse at federal women's prison

Chavez is charged with two counts of abusive sexual contact, which carries a maximum punishment of up to two years in prison. Information on his arraignment and a lawyer who could comment on his behalf was not immediately available.

Chavez is the fifth employee at the prison to be charged with sexual abuse of inmates since last June. Others include the prison’s former warden and a chaplain. Two of the people who have been arrested have pleaded guilty so far.

Chavez’s indictment comes after the Justice Department and the Bureau of Prisons convened a task force of 18 senior executives to visit Dublin, examine conditions and meet with inmates and staff members.

In a statement, Stephanie Hinds, the U.S. attorney in San Francisco, said correctional officers “have a trusted responsibility to protect those under their authority” and that “sexually abusing inmates is a betrayal of that responsibility and undermines a just penal system.”

Sisak reported from New York