6 dead, 24 wounded in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade

“This morning at 10:14, our community was terrorized by an act of violence that has shaken us to our core,” Mayor Nancy Rotering said at the news conference. “Our hearts go out to the families of the victims at this devastating time. On a day that we came together to celebrate community and freedom, we are instead mourning the tragic loss of life and struggling with the terror that was brought upon us.”

Hundreds of parade-goers — some visibly bloodied — fled the parade route after shots rang out, leaving their belongings behind. As of early afternoon, ominous signs of a joyous event suddenly turned to horror filled both sides of Central Street where the shooting occurred. Dozens of baby cartridges, some bearing American flags, abandoned children's bikes, a helmet bedecked with images of Cinderella were left behind in their haste. Blankets, lawn chairs, coffees and water bottles were knocked over as people fled.

Police armed, some in camouflage gear and many clutching AR-style weapons continued to pour into the area.

Highland Park Police initially said in a statement early Monday afternoon that five people had been killed and 19 people were taken to hospitals. but those numbers were revised soon after at the news conference.

Video shot by a Sun-Times journalist after the gunfire rang out shows a band on a float continuing to play as people run past, screaming.

Gina Troiani and her son were lined up with his daycare class ready to walk onto the parade route when she heard a loud sound that she believed was fireworks — until she heard people yell about a shooter.

“We just start running in the opposite direction,” she told The Associated Press.

Her 5-year-old son was riding his bike decorated with red and blue curled ribbons. He and other children in the group held small American flags. The city said on it’s website that the festivities were to include a children’s bike and pet parade.

Troiani said she pushed her son’s bike, running through the neighborhood to get back to their car.

In a video that Troiani shot on her phone, some of the kids are visibly startled at the loud noise and they scramble to the side of the road as a siren wails nearby.

It was just sort of chaos,” she said. “There were people that got separated from their families, looking for them. Others just dropped their wagons, grabbed their kids and started running.”

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said in a tweet that he is “closely monitoring the situation in Highland Park.”

Debbie Glickman, a Highland Park resident, said she was on a parade float with coworkers and the group was preparing to turn onto the main route when she saw people running from the area.

“People started saying: ‘There’s a shooter, there’s a shooter, there's a shooter,’” Glickman told the Associated Press. “So we just ran. We just ran. It’s like mass chaos down there.”

She didn’t hear any noises or see anyone who appeared to be injured.

“I’m so freaked out,” she said. “It’s just so sad.”

___

Associated Press reporter Kathleen Foody contributed from Chicago.

Combined Shape Caption Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Combined Shape Caption Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

Combined Shape Caption Terrified parade-goers fled Highland Park's Fourth of July parade after shots were fired, leaving behind their belongings as they sought safety, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Lynn Sweet Credit: Lynn Sweet Combined Shape Caption Terrified parade-goers fled Highland Park's Fourth of July parade after shots were fired, leaving behind their belongings as they sought safety, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Lynn Sweet Credit: Lynn Sweet

Combined Shape Caption Blood pooled at Port Clinton Square in Highland Park, after a shooting at a July Fourth parade, in a Chicago suburb, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Lynn Sweet Credit: Lynn Sweet Combined Shape Caption Blood pooled at Port Clinton Square in Highland Park, after a shooting at a July Fourth parade, in a Chicago suburb, Monday, July 4, 2022. (Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Lynn Sweet Credit: Lynn Sweet

Combined Shape Caption Police from several local municipalities including the Illinois State Police search downtown Highland Park after a shooting where multiple people were shot and other injured at the Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022, in a suburb of Chicago. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Combined Shape Caption Police from several local municipalities including the Illinois State Police search downtown Highland Park after a shooting where multiple people were shot and other injured at the Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022, in a suburb of Chicago. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

Combined Shape Caption Police from several local municipalities including the Illinois State Police search downtown Highland Park after the mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022 in Chicago. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Combined Shape Caption Police from several local municipalities including the Illinois State Police search downtown Highland Park after the mass shooting at the Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022 in Chicago. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere

Combined Shape Caption A Fourth of July parade-goer runs for cover after gunfire was heard at the parade Monday morning, July 4, 2022, in a suburb of Chicago. (Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Lynn Sweet Credit: Lynn Sweet Combined Shape Caption A Fourth of July parade-goer runs for cover after gunfire was heard at the parade Monday morning, July 4, 2022, in a suburb of Chicago. (Lynn Sweet/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Lynn Sweet Credit: Lynn Sweet

Combined Shape Caption Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Combined Shape Caption Police search the downtown area of the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Ill., after a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade Monday, July 4, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP) Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere Credit: Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere