6 people abducted from university in Nigeria’s capital

Some 1,400 students have been kidnapped during attacks on schools in Nigeria over the past year. Many were later released after reports of large ransoms paid. Until Tuesday, however, all of the attacks took place in more remote locations.

Security experts have told The Associated Press that most of the kidnappers are former Fulani herdsmen who became caught up in Nigeria’s prolonged conflict between farmers and nomadic cattle herders.

This version has been corrected to show that Abuja, not Lagos, is Nigeria's capital.