6 people killed, 10 others injured in Idaho when pickup crashes into passenger van

Six people were killed and 10 others injured early Saturday morning when a pickup crashed into a passenger van in Idaho
23 minutes ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (AP) — Six people were killed Saturday in Idaho in a two-car accident that included a large passenger van, authorities said.

Ten others were injured in the crash on U.S. Highway 20 in Idaho Falls and taken to local hospitals, Idaho State Police said in a statement.

An eastbound pickup crossed the centerline about 5:30 a.m. and hit a westbound passenger van, police said.

The van’s driver and five passengers died from their injuries at the scene. Nine other passengers in the van and the pickup's driver were hospitalized, according to police.

Police have not released other details of the accident, including where the 15 people in the van were from or where they were headed. Idaho State Police, which is handling the investigation, did not immediately return phones messages or emails Saturday to The Associated Press.

