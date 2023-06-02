X

7 rescued after building partially collapses near Yale medical school

Nation & World
A building under construction near the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven has partially collapsed, injuring several people who were pulled from the rubble

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A building under construction near the Yale School of Medicine in New Haven partially collapsed Friday, injuring several people who were pulled from the debris. Officials, however, said there were no fatalities.

City firefighters and other authorities responded to Lafayette Street at about 12:30 p.m.

Seven people were trapped in the one-story building and were injured, including two who were in critical condition, said Mayor Justin Elicker. All were removed from the rubble and taken to the hospital.

Fire officials were heard on a radio scanner saying all people who were at the site were accounted for.

Multiple ambulances responded to scene. TV news footage showed first responders removing one person from the scene on a stretcher.

Lafayette Street is a short distance from Yale New Haven Hospital and the Yale School of Medicine and is home to several medical offices.

