6 tanker crew members seized by pirates freed in W. Africa

The Gulf of Guinea is one of the world’s most dangerous places for attacks on ships. This hijacking took place further south in an area that is not typically attacked by pirates.

Anders Ostergaard, the CEO of Monjasa, which is based in Fredericia, western Denmark, thanked those who had helped to “resolve this awful situation.”

After the pirates boarded the tanker, the crew sought refuge in a citadel — a safe area on the ship — in line with the on-board anti-piracy emergency protocol. However, the pirates somehow managed to take some of them hostage.

The nationalities of the crew members has not been announced, nor were details given as to where and how they were held.

No damage to the ship or its cargo has been reported. No further details were given.

The Danish shipper said that the episode “clearly demonstrates the need for joint international political action to face these issues once and for all” and “urges for safe passage routes and safe zones under an international coalition.”

The Monjasa Reformer is used in West Africa as part of Monjasa’s global marine fuels operations. It was carrying marine gas oil, very low sulphur fuel oil and high sulphur fuel oil products on board, the shipper said.