'60 Minutes,' 'Equalizer' strong Sunday punch for CBS

For a typical week in February — no major sports events and virtually all prime-time shows airing original episodes — live viewership on ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC was down 18% from the same week last year, Nielsen said.

CBS won the week with an average of 4.6 million viewers in prime time. ABC had 3.9 million, NBC had 3.5 million, Fox had 2.6 million, Univision had 1.6 million, Ion Television had 1.1 million and Telemundo had 1 million.

Fox News Channel was the most popular cable network, averaging 2.42 million viewers in prime time. MSNBC had 1.91 million, CNN had 1.6 million, HGTV had 1.12 million and History had 1.01 million.

ABC's “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race, averaging 10.2 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 8.3 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 6.4 million.

For the week of Feb. 15-21, the 20 most popular programs, their networks and viewerships:

1. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 9.56 million.

2. “The Equalizer,” CBS, 8.13 million.

3. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 7.72 million.

4. “Chicago Med,” NBC, 7.59 million.

5. “Chicago Fire,” NBC, 7.3 million.

6. “911,” Fox, 6.85 million.

7. “American Idol,” ABC, 6.67 million.

8. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune,” ABC, 6.03 million.

9. “Magnum, P.I.,” CBS, 5.97 million.

10. “NCIS: Los Angeles,” CBS, 5.92 million.

11. “Chicago PD,” NBC, 5.88 million.

12. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.771 million.

13. “This is Us,” NBC, 5.766 million.

14. “911: Lone Star,” Fox, 5.73 million.

15. “The Bachelor,” ABC, 5.57 million.

16. “America's Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 5.36 million.

17. “Mom,” CBS, 5.35 million.

18. “Young Rock,” NBC, 5.32 million.

19. “B Positive,” CBS, 5.11 million.

20. “MacGyver,” CBS, 4.96 million.