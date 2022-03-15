'60 Minutes' tops in TV for third straight week

The newsmagazine has been on the air since 1968, and when asked to identify the first week “60 Minutes” was television's most-watched show, CBS said its records didn't go back that far.

“60 Minutes” was television's top show for an entire year the first time in the season that ended in 1980, the Nielsen company said. The feat was repeated in 1983, 1992, 1993 and 1994.