$6.5 billion raised at donors’ conference for Ukraine

Andersson said the aim was to help Ukraine both now and later.

“Ukraine will win this war and we will stand by your side,” she said.

European Council President Charles Michel said he hoped the conference could be a starting point for a “Marshall Plan” for Ukraine, referring to a U.S.-sponsored plan that helped revive European economies after World War II.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, addressing the conference by video, echoed Michel in saying that funds for Ukraine mirror the Marshall Plan and repeated the hope that Ukraine could join the EU. He said funding that Ukraine is receiving would be an investment in security for the entire region.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said “hundreds of billions of euros and reforms” are needed to build Ukraine anew and pave its way into the EU.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, who attended in person, said he was grateful for the “crucial help” that's coming at a time when “the fate of our state is being decided.”

He described his government's post-war plans to “build back better” with technologically modern urban areas and energy efficient buildings.

"The new Ukraine will be an example for the world," said Shmyhal.

Google and COVID-19 vaccine maker AstraZeneca joined the nations in pledging aid.

___

