$650M plan would give Los Angeles Zoo flashy transformation

The city-owned zoo in the city's Griffith Park area would get exhibit upgrades and new attractions such as a 60-foot-deep (18-meter-deep) canyon for rock climbing and a hilltop building called the California Center in the style of a Yosemite National Park lodge with a sweeping view of a 25,000-square-foot (2,323-square-meter) vineyard, the Los Angeles Times reported Wednesday.

Supporters of the zoo's “20-year Vision Plan” said building the features would increase zoo attenance by 72%, to up to 3 million visitors annually.