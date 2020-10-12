67 arrests as fans, some rowdy, cheer Lakers win in LA

Celebrations were mostly peaceful but some rocks and bottles were thrown at officers, KABC-TV reported. Videos posted online also showed cars doing "donuts" and fireworks being set off in the street — which is illegal without a permit, KCAL-TV reported. Witnesses told the Los Angeles Times that officers fired "beanbag rounds" at one point, which sent some people running.

A few officers on horseback worked to push the crowd away from Staples Center. Later in the night, the large gathering fractured into several groups.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti had discouraged public gatherings to celebrate the win, instead urging fans to cheer on the team from home.

"As we cheer our @Lakers' 17th championship, please remember it's still not safe to gather in groups," the mayor tweeted, in reference to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans celebrate, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Jintak Han) Credit: Jintak Han Credit: Jintak Han

Los Angeles Lakers fans celebrate outside of Staples Center, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

Fans celebrate, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Jintak Han) Credit: Jintak Han Credit: Jintak Han

A Los Angeles police officer tries to disperse rowdy fans in the street, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Jintak Han) Credit: Jintak Han Credit: Jintak Han

Police on horseback move people back as rowdy fans celebrate, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Jintak Han) Credit: Jintak Han Credit: Jintak Han

Los Angeles police officers attempt to disperse rowdy fans in the street, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Jintak Han) Credit: Jintak Han Credit: Jintak Han

Los Angeles Police Department officers on horseback move people back as rowdy fans celebrate, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Jintak Han) Credit: Jintak Han Credit: Jintak Han

Police on horseback move people back as rowdy fans celebrate, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Jintak Han) Credit: Jintak Han Credit: Jintak Han

Fans celebrate, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Jintak Han) Credit: Jintak Han Credit: Jintak Han

A Los Angeles Lakers fan celebrates outside of Staples Center after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

Los Angeles Lakers fans celebrate outside of Staples Center as Los Angeles Police Department officers try to disperse them, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

Los Angeles Police officers try to disperse rowdy fans outside of Staples Center, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

Los Angeles Lakers fans celebrate outside of Staples Center, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

A Los Angeles Police officer attempts to disperse rowdy fans outside of Staples Center, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa

Los Angeles Police officers disperse rowdy fans outside of Staples Center, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Los Angeles, after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals to win the championship. (AP Photo/Christian Monterrosa) Credit: Christian Monterrosa Credit: Christian Monterrosa