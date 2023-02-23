X
6.8 earthquake shakes lightly populated part of Tajikistan

A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook a lightly populated, remote part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China’s far western Xinjiang region

BEIJING (AP) — A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook a lightly populated, remote part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China’s far western Xinjiang region.

It was 67 kilometers (41 miles) west of Murghob, Tajikistan and 20 kilometers (12 miles) deep, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Mughrob is the district capital with a population of a few thousand people high in the Pamir Mountains.

China Earthquake Networks Center said the quake was 7.2 magnitude and 10 kilometers (6 miles) deep. Preliminary seismic measurements by different agencies often differ.

Further information was not immediately available.

