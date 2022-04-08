7 charged in deaths of 2 fellow inmates at prison in Texas

Each of the seven could face the death penalty if convicted on the murder charges, the indictment states.

According to the indictment, the MS-13 maintained a relationship with the Mexican Mafia and Sureños for protection in prisons.

“However, that symbiotic relationship recently began to fall apart as MS-13's leadership in El Salvador sought to exert more control and independence of its own members while incarcerated in prisons within the United States,” the indictment stated.

The change led the seven to conspire to kill members of Mexican Mafia and the Sureños, according to the indictment.

The indictment said Sureños member and Mexican Mafia associate Guillermo Riojas and Sureños member Andrew Pineda were fatally stabbed during the attack and two Sureños members were wounded.