7 dead, 120 others rescued in Philippine ferry fire

At least seven people remained missing and 23 others were injured and brought to a hospital, including the skipper, after fire engulfed the M/V Mercraft 2 while it was approaching a seaport in Real town in Quezon province from Polillo island.

Many of the 134 passengers and crew were forced to jump into the water and others were rescued by vessels in the area, coast guard officials said, adding a helicopter was on standby to help in an ongoing search for the missing.