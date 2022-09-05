7 dead after powerful quake shakes southwest China

Resident Jiang Danli said she hid under a desk for five minutes in her 31st floor apartment, while many of her neighbors rushed downstairs.

“There was a strong earthquake in June, but it wasn’t very scary. This time I was really scared, because I live on a high floor and the shaking made me dizzy,” she told The Associated Press.

The earthquake and lockdown follow a heat wave and drought that led to water shortages and power cuts due to Sichuan’s reliance on hydropower.

The past two months in Chengdu “have been weird," Jiang said.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude of 6.6 for Monday's quake at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles). Preliminary measurements by different agencies often differ slightly.

China’s deadliest earthquake in recent years was a 7.9 magnitude quake in 2008 that killed nearly 90,000 people in Sichuan. The temblor devastated towns, schools and rural communities outside Chengdu, leading to a years-long effort to rebuild with more resistant materials.