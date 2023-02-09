X
Dark Mode Toggle

12 dead, including 2-year-old, in Siberian apartment blast

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
Updated 23 minutes ago
Authorities say a gas explosion in an apartment building in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk killed at least 12 people including a 2-year-old child

MOSCOW (AP) — Authorities say a gas explosion in an apartment building in the Siberian city of Novosibirsk has killed at least 12 people, including a 2-year-old child.

The Thursday morning explosion caused two entrances of the five-story building to collapse, with 30 apartments destroyed by the ensuing fire.

Russian news agencies cited the city’s emergency services as saying 12 people were killed, nine others were hospitalized and the fate of three people believed to be in the building was unknown.

Novosibirsk is the biggest city in Siberia and Russia’s third-largest by population, with about 1.6 million people.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Minnesota congresswoman assaulted at Washington apartment
2
Bacharach leaves behind lush trove of romantic songs
3
Nicaragua frees 222 opponents of Ortega, sends them to US
4
Attorney: I trusted Alex Murdaugh despite odd fee payments
5
FTX founder keeps talking, ignoring typical legal strategy
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top