7 dead in vehicle crash on Interstate 5 in Oregon

Police and fire officials put a blue tarp on the wrecked van and placed a barrier near one of the trucks to block the view of the scene, according to the Democrat-Herald.

The van appeared to have been crushed between the trucks, a witness told the Statesman Journal.

“Judging by the damage, it looked like the van was sandwiched,” Adrian Gonzalez said. “It got hit very hard.”

Two Life Flight helicopters landed and took people away while paramedics treated others on the ground, Gonzalez told the paper.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

The northbound lanes of I-5 were closed and traffic was being detoured, state transportation officials said.

Albany lies between Salem and Eugene and is about 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Portland. I-5 is the main north-south interstate highway on the West Coast.

