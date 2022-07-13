7-Eleven offers $100K reward for arrest in deadly holdups

“He has to keep fighting. Jason is a fighter and so we fully expect him to fight through his whole thing and win this battle,” Makin said.

Both of the La Habra victims were released from a hospital on Wednesday, KNBC-TV reported.

One victim, Russell Browning, 60, lost many of his teeth when the gunman shot him in the mouth as he sat in his car, the station reported. The bullet came out through his cheek.

Browning had picked up milk and doughnuts at the store and was heading to his job as a truck driver, his family said.

“The wrong place at the wrong time. That's all it can go down as," Browning told KNBC-TV as he sat in a wheelchair.

Authorities have shared images of a masked man wearing what appeared to be the same black sweatshirt with a hood over his head. The sweatshirt had white lettering with green leaves on the front.

“We are currently working with the local police to spread the news in the community” about the reward, 7-Eleven officials said in a statement. It said tipsters can anonymously contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.

All the attacks took place on July 11 — or 7/11, the day when the company celebrates its anniversary.

However, investigators haven't said whether the date may have played a significant role in the attacks.

In this image from video from a 7-Eleven store in Upland, Calif. released by the Upland Police Department is a person that police are attempting to identify in connection with two people who were killed and three who were wounded in shootings at four 7-Eleven locations in Southern California, Monday, July 11, 2022. (Upland Police Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited

In this image from video released by the Brea Police Department is a person that police are attempting to identify in connection with two people who were killed and three who were wounded in shootings at four 7-Eleven locations in Southern California ,Monday, July 11, 2022. At least three of the four shootings are believed to be linked to the same lone gunman. (Brea Police Department via AP) Credit: Uncredited