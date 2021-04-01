7 Hong Kong democracy leaders convicted as China clamps down

Organizers estimated that 1.7 million people marched that day in opposition to a bill that would have allowed suspects to be extradited to mainland China for trial — a measure that infuriated Hong Kongers who cherish their distinct justice system and sparked months of demonstrations that sometimes led to violent clashes between protesters and police.

The legislation was eventually withdrawn, but the fuse was lit, and the protesters' demands expanded to include calls for full democracy. Instead, Beijing has responded by cracking down even harder on dissent, including a new national security law and changes last month that will significantly reduce the number of directly elected seats in Hong Kong's legislature. As a result of the clampdown, most of Hong Kong's outspoken activists are now in jail or in self-exile abroad.

Former lawmaker Lee Cheuk-yan, who was among those convicted Thursday, expressed disappointment in the verdict, saying he and his fellow residents have the constitutional right to march. Lee is known for helping to organize annual candlelight vigils in Hong Kong on the anniversary of the bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989.

“We are firm that we have the right to assemble,” he said. “It is our badge of honor to be in jail for walking together with the people of Hong Kong.”

Six of the nine defendants in the case have been released on bail on the condition they do not leave Hong Kong and they hand in all their travel documents. They are due back in court on April 16, where mitigation pleas will be heard before sentencing.

Lai is among those who remains jailed on other charges, including collusion with foreign forces to intervene in the city’s affairs, a new crime under the national security law imposed on the city in 2020 by the central government in Beijing.

The law has put a chill on dissent, all but quashing public protest, which was already diminished because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Authorities have used the sweeping legislation to arrest prominent pro-democracy advocates. They have also detained activists on other charges, such as participating in illegal assemblies.

Lee, a former lawmaker, has been an advocate for human rights and democracy in the city since the former British colony was returned to China in 1997, though he disagreed with the violent tactics adopted by some of the protesters in 2019.

Ahead of Thursday's court session, some of the defendants and their supporters gathered outside the court, shouting “Oppose political persecution” and “Five demands, not one less," in reference to demands by democracy supporters that include amnesty for those arrested in the protests as well as universal suffrage in the territory.

Pro-democracy lawmaker Martin Lee, left, and Albert Ho, right, arrive at a court in Hong Kong Thursday, April 1, 2021. Seven pro-democracy advocates, including media tycoon Jimmy Lai and veteran of the city's democracy movement Lee, are expected to be handed a verdict for organizing and participating in an illegal assembly during massive anti-government protests in 2019 as Hong Kong continues its crackdown on dissent. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

