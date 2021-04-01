7 Hong Kong democracy leaders convicted over 2019 protests

Ahead of the trial, supporters and some of the defendants gathered outside the court, shouting “Oppose political persecution” and “Five demands, not one less," in reference to demands by democracy supporters that include amnesty for those arrested in the protests as well as universal suffrage in the semi-autonomous territory.

“So on this day, in a very difficult situation in Hong Kong, political retaliation is on us,” Lee Cheuk-yan, one of the defendants, said ahead of the court session.

“We will still march on no matter what lies in the future. We believe in the people of Hong Kong, in our brothers and sisters in our struggle, and the victory is ours if the people of Hong Kong are persistent,” he said.

Previously, two other defendants — former pro-democracy lawmakers Au Nok-hin and Leung Yiu-chung — had pleaded guilty to organizing and taking part in an unauthorized assembly.

Hong Kong was rocked by months of protests in the second half of 2019, sparked by the extradition bill. The bill was eventually withdrawn, but the protests expanded to include full democracy and other demands and at times descended into violence between demonstrators and police.

In the aftermath of the protests, Beijing took a tough stance on dissent, imposing a sweeping national security law on Hong Kong and approving electoral reforms that would reduce public participation in elections and exclude critics from running for the city's legislature.

China had pledged to allow the city to retain freedoms not permitted elsewhere in the country for 50 years when it took Hong Kong back from Britain in 1997, but its recent steps are seen as a betrayal.

Pro-democracy lawmaker Martin Lee, left, and Albert Ho, right, arrive at a court in Hong Kong Thursday, April 1, 2021. Seven pro-democracy advocates, including media tycoon Jimmy Lai and veteran of the city's democracy movement Lee, are expected to be handed a verdict for organizing and participating in an illegal assembly during massive anti-government protests in 2019 as Hong Kong continues its crackdown on dissent. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Pro-democracy lawmaker Martin Lee, right, arrives at a court in Hong Kong Thursday, April 1, 2021. Seven pro-democracy advocates, including media tycoon Jimmy Lai and veteran of the city's democracy movement Lee, are expected to be handed a verdict for organizing and participating in an illegal assembly during massive anti-government protests in 2019 as Hong Kong continues its crackdown on dissent. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

