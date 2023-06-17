X

7 injured when hot air balloon catches fire during takeoff in Switzerland

Nation & World
41 minutes ago
Authorities in Switzerland say seven people have been injured when a hot air balloon caught fire while taking off in the village of Huenenberg, southwest of Zurich

BERLIN (AP) — Seven people were injured when a hot air balloon caught fire Saturday morning during takeoff from a village in central Switzerland, authorities said.

Authorities in the canton of Zug said seven people — four women and three men, aged between 28 and 62 — were in the balloon's basket in the village of Huenenberg, southwest of Zurich. Two women and one man were seriously injured, while the other four occupants suffered minor injuries.

The injured were taken to the hospital by the ambulance service and by private individuals, according to a statement.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

In Other News
1
Blinken set for high-stakes China visit with tensions rising and...
2
Participants at Trump's Jan. 6 rally push false election claims in...
3
Did migrants reject help before deadly Greek wreck, or beg for it...
4
Sudan officials say airstrike kills 17, including 5 children, in...
5
At least 41 killed in rebel attack on Ugandan school near Congo border
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top