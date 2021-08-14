7.0 magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A 7.0 magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Haiti on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
The epicenter of the quake was 12 kilometers (7.5 miles) northeast Saint-Louis du Sud, according to the survey.
People in the capital of Port-au-Prince felt the tremor and many rushed into the streets in fear.
