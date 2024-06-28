7.2 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Peru

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A strong earthquake has shaken southern Peru, but there was no immediate word on any damage.
The U.S. Geological Survey said the magnitude 7.2 quake early Friday was 8 kilometers (5 miles) west of Atiquipa.
That is south of the capital Lima near the borders of Chile and Bolivia.
It was about 28 kilometers (17 miles) deep.
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu said any threat of a tsunami had already passed.
