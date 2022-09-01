75 migrants bused from Texas arrive in Chicago

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker offered his support for the new arrivals.

“Illinois welcomes refugees, asylum seekers and immigrants and we are working with federal and city officials to ensure that these individuals are treated with respect and safety as they look to connect with their family and friends,” Pritzker said on Twitter.

The Democratic governor also drew on his family history in his welcome message.

“My great grandfather came to this country as an immigrant fleeing Ukraine in 1881. Immigrants just like my family seeking freedom and opportunity built this country," he tweeted.

Abbott has now bused immigrants to Chicago, New York and Washington, D.C. — all three cities have Democratic mayors. He confirmed in a statement that the "first group" had been bused to Chicago, the Chicago Tribune reported.

And he suggested that more would be arriving, saying in his statement that Chicago has become a drop-off location as a solution to what he called Biden's "open border policies overwhelming border communities in Texas.”

Abbott has been waging this battle for months and the mayors of New York and Washington have asked the Biden administration to help with what they describe as a surge of asylum-seeking migrants arriving from border states.

Earlier in the year, Abbott announced that state troopers would stop and inspect commercial vehicles crossing the U.S. Mexico border, a move he acknowledged would "dramatically slow" vehicle traffic near the U.S. ports of entry. He later eased that plan after massive gridlock at the border started to take an economic toll.