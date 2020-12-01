76 Franciscan nuns test positive at monastery in Germany

The nuns also run a boys’ boarding school and several other schools including a vocational school.

“We don't know how things will continue regarding our schools, it's all still in flux,” she said.

She said local health and school officials were in touch with the schools.

Overall in Germany, 13,604 more people tested positive over the last 24 hours and 388 others died of COVID-19, the country's national disease control center, the Robert Koch Institute, reported.

While the number of new virus cases among younger people is decreasing in Germany, it’s going up among older people, the institute said.

