BreakingNews
Dayton to vote on ‘nuisance party’ law; UD area has history of March turmoil

76ers center Joel Embiid has no timetable to return following knee surgery

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will be evaluated in four weeks after he underwent surgery Tuesday to address an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
52 minutes ago
X

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will be evaluated in four weeks after he underwent surgery Tuesday to address an injury to the lateral meniscus in his left knee.

The 76ers did not release any kind of timetable on Embiid's return.

But there is no doubt, given the nature of the injury, that Embiid will miss a significant amount of time.

Embiid, the winner of the past two NBA scoring titles, hurt his left knee last Tuesday night in a loss at Golden State. He had already been hampered by knee injuries this season.

When healthy, Embiid has continued to perform at an MVP level. He is the NBA's leading scorer at 35.3 points per game and is averaging 11.3 rebounds and 5.7 assists. He scored a franchise-record 70 points to go along with 18 rebounds on Jan. 22 in a 133-124 victory over San Antonio.

The 76ers fell to 4-11 without him this season after Monday night's loss to Dallas. They have dropped six of seven overall.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Turkey mourns tens of thousands dead, surrounded by the ruins of last...
2
Small business acquisitions leveled off in 2023 as interest rates...
3
Trump is not immune from prosecution in his 2020 election interference...
4
Live updates | Israel's evacuation orders cover ⅔ of Gaza, leaving...
5
Stock market today: Wall Street drifts in mixed trading as the bond...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top