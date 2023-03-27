76ers' Embiid sitting out showdown with Nuggets' Jokic

Embiid has a sore right calf. He was at the team's shootaround Monday morning but a trainer wrapped a large ice pack on his right leg and the 76ers decided to hold him out at Denver, their third game in four nights.

Embiid sat out the second half against Chicago last week because of calf tightness but played in back-to-back games on the 76ers' Western trip over the weekend, scoring 46 points in a 120-112 loss at Golden State Friday night and 28 points in a 125-105 loss at Phoenix 24 hours later.