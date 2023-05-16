BreakingNews
‘This is my adopted city’: Emilio Estevez on his movie returning to theaters today, Cincinnati becoming his home
X

76ers fire coach Doc Rivers after 3 seasons, AP source says

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By DAN GELSTON, Associated Press
8 minutes ago
A person with knowledge of the decision says the Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Doc Rivers following a third straight exit in the second round of the playoffs

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers fired coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday following a third straight exit in the second round of the playoffs, a person with direct knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced the move.

Rivers led the 76ers to their second straight 50-win season behind NBA MVP Joel Embiid but again failed to lead them to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The 76ers held a 3-2 semifinals series lead against Boston before dropping Game 6 at home and were crushed in Game 7 on the road.

Rivers fell to 6-10 in Game 7s. The 10 defeats are five more than any other NBA coach.

Rivers and the 76ers also lost a decisive Game 7 at home in the second round to Atlanta in 2021 as a No. 1 seed. Embiid endorsed Rivers' return following Sunday's loss but James Harden was noncommittal about wanting Rivers back.

Rivers had two years left on his contract and was 236-154 in three years with the Sixers. He won the 2008 NBA title as coach of the Boston Celtics.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Prince Harry seeks to challenge denial of request to pay for own UK...
2
For Panthers coach Paul Maurice, this Florida run is no everyday fish...
3
Retail sales up 0.4% in April, buoyed by solid job market and declining...
4
Russia launches 'exceptional' air attack on Kyiv as Europe, China look...
5
Stock market today: Wall Street dips as energy stocks, Home Depot weigh
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top