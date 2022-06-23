77 years after battle's end, Okinawa wants US base reduced

“We are struck by unspeakable shock,” he said.

Tamaki also vowed to continue efforts toward abolishing nuclear weapons and renouncing war “in order to never let Okinawa become a battlefield.”

In May, Okinawa marked the 50th anniversary of its reversion to Japan in 1972, two decades after the U.S. occupation ended in most of the country.

Today, a majority of the 50,000 U.S. troops based in Japan under a bilateral security pact and 70% of military facilities are still in Okinawa, which accounts for only 0.6% of Japanese land.

Because of the U.S. bases, Okinawa faces burdens including noise, pollution, accidents and crime related to American troops, Tamaki said.

Kishida acknowledged the need for more government effort to reduce Okinawa’s burden stemming from U.S. military bases while further providing support for the islands’ economic development that has fallen behind during their 27-year U.S. occupation.

Resentment and frustration run deep in Okinawa over the heavy U.S. presence and Tokyo's lack of effort to negotiate with Washington to balance the security burden between mainland Japan and the southern island group.

Adding to Okinawa's fears is the growing deployment of Japanese missile defense and amphibious capabilities on Okinawa's outer islands that are close to geopolitical hotspots like Taiwan.

Kishida, citing worsening security environment in regional seas in the face of threats from China, North Korea and Russia, has pledged to bolster Japan's military capability and budget in coming years, including enemy attack capabilities that critics say interfere with Japan's pacifist Constitution.

Kishida on Thursday renewed his pledge to maintain Japan’s postwar effort as “a peace-loving nation.”

Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida delivers his speech during a ceremony at the Peace Memorial Park in Itoman, Okinawa, southern Japan Thursday, June 23, 2022. Japan marked the Battle of Okinawa, one of the bloodiest battles of World War II fought on the southern Japanese island, which ended 77 years ago, Thursday.

