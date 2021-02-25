8 dead, 1 injured after prison outbreak in Haiti's capital

At the time of the 2014 breakout, the prison held 899 inmates, some 130 over its capacity.

During Thursday's incident, one escapee, 37-year-old Jhon Hippolyte, was shot in the back. He told the AP that he was serving a sentence for murder and was in the infirmary when he noticed everybody running and decided to join them.

AP journalists saw the bodies of at least seven men along streets near the prison. They had been shot. Their identities were not immediately available, and it wasn’t clear if they were inmates or who had killed them.

Video captured by residents shows one police officer leading a group of men tied together with a rope. It wasn’t immediately clear if they were inmates.

Authorities could not be immediately reached for comment.

Students rush past the bodies of inmates outside the Croix-des-Bouquets Civil Prison after an attempted breakout, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. At least seven people were killed and one injured on Thursday after eyewitnesses told The Associated Press that several inmates tried to escape from a prison in Haiti’s capital. (AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery). Credit: Dieu Nalio Chery Credit: Dieu Nalio Chery