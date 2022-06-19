8 more dead as India's Assam state reels under floods

On Saturday, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma toured flood-hit areas and described the situation as grim.

“We are now focusing on relief and rescue operations,” Sarma said, adding that more than 20,000 people have been evacuated by the army and other rescue agencies.

Annual monsoon rains hit the region in June-September. The rains are crucial for crops planted during the season but often cause extensive damage.

Flooding from swollen rivers has also spilled over to neighboring Bangladesh, where the government said the situation was likely to deteriorate in the worst-hit Sunamganj and Sylhet districts in the northeast as well as in the north.

Lightning strikes in parts of Bangladesh have left at least nine dead since Friday.

A woman holds a child and stands in floodwaters watching Indian army soldiers rescue flood-affected villagers on a boat in Jalimura village, west of Gauhati, India, Saturday, June 18, 2022. More than a dozen people have died as massive floods ravaged northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater and severing transport links, authorities said Saturday. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

Indian army personnel rescue flood-affected villagers on a boat in Jalimura village, west of Gauhati, India, Saturday, June 18, 2022. More than a dozen people have died as massive floods ravaged northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater and severing transport links, authorities said Saturday. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

An elderly woman sits on a rescue boat in Jalimura village, west of Gauhati, India, Saturday, June 18, 2022. More than a dozen people have died as massive floods ravaged northeastern India and Bangladesh, leaving millions of homes underwater and severing transport links, authorities said Saturday. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)