'80s icon Boy George is returning to Broadway in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'

By MARK KENNEDY – Associated Press
1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Boy George — the Culture Club icon of the 1980s — is returning to Broadway in "Moulin Rouge! The Musical."

The singer-songwriter whose hits include “Karma Chameleon” and “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” will play Moulin Rouge club owner Harold Zidler in the jukebox adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s hyperactive 2001 movie.

He starts Feb. 6 and ends May 12 at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre, taking over the role from Tituss Burgess.

The show about the goings-on in a turn-of-the-century Parisian nightclub has been updated with tunes like “Single Ladies” and “Firework” alongside the big hit “Lady Marmalade.” It won 10 Tony Awards in 2021, including best new musical.

Boy George was last represented on Broadway in 2003 with “Taboo,” for which he wrote music and lyrics. Critics largely disliked the show, which told some of his life story. He also performed in that show, but did not play himself.

