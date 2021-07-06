9 arrested over alleged plot to plant bombs around Hong Kong

Authorities said they seized apparatus and raw materials used to make the TATP, as well as a “trace amount” of the explosive. They also found operating manuals and about 80,000 Hong Kong dollars in cash.

Police said the group all planned to leave Hong Kong for good, and were planning to conduct the sabotage in Hong Kong before the left the city.

TATP has been used in terrorist attacks worldwide. Since 2019, Hong Kong police have arrested multiple people over alleged bomb plots and for making TATP.

In December 2019, authorities defused two bombs at a local Catholic school. A remote-controlled homemade bomb was also detonated near a police car in 2019, when the anti-government protests were ongoing.

Confiscated evidence are displayed during a news conference as nine people were arrested over the alleged plot to plant bombs around Hong Kong, at the police headquarters in Hong Kong, Tuesday, July 6, 2021.(AP Photo/Kin Cheung) Credit: Kin Cheung Credit: Kin Cheung

