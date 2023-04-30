9 injured by gunfire at South Carolina party now recovering

“This was people putting it out on social media and saying, ‘Come,’ and the bad people came,” the sheriff said.

The shooting appeared to be unprovoked, Lott said.

“If you think wearing a mask, sneaking around a building and shooting into a crowd makes you a man — no, you are a coward,” the sheriff said,

Many of the wounded were hit in the back as they tried to run away, Lott said.

Dozens of shell casings from several different weapons have been collected at the park, but Lott said he wasn't ready to say exactly how many people may have been shooting.

The people injured are between the ages of 16 and 20. Lott said some were undergoing surgery Sunday.

Officers arrested two teenagers in a vehicle driving away from the scene with its headlights off and found a gun tossed from the vehicle, but Lott said investigators are still trying to figure out if it was used in the shooting.

Lott said he expects his deputies will be making other arrests soon.