9 killed in renewed strikes on Syria's last rebel enclave

Violence has been rising in recent weeks in the last-rebel enclave between government and allied forces and insurgents on the edge of the territory, that is home to nearly 4 million people, despite a truce brokered in March 2020.

The truce was negotiated between Turkey, which supports Syria’s opposition, and Russia, the Syrian government’s main backer. At the time, it halted a crushing Russian-backed government air and ground campaign aimed at retaking the region.

UNICEF said 512 children were verified killed in Syria last year, the majority in the northwest where there are 1.7 million vulnerable children, many of whom have fled violence several times. In the past week alone, UNICEF said, at least 10 children were killed.

“This is a terrifying sign that violence is coming back to Syria. Communities face a serious risk of losing the little respite they had during the lull in violence," the agency said.