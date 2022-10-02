9 NATO members urge support for Ukraine after annexation

It said the leaders “firmly stood behind the 2008 Bucharest NATO Summit decision concerning Ukraine’s future membership.” At the 2008 summit, NATO members welcomed Ukraine and Georgia’s aspirations to join, but declined to provide a clear timeline for the two countries’ possible ascension. Sunday's letter didn't mention a timeline, either.

Asked Friday about Zelenskyy’s application for accelerated NATO membership, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the application process in Brussels “should be taken up at a different time.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg was noncommittal when asked about Zelenskyy’s appeal to join.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council chaired by Putin, derided the move, saying that Zelenskyy’s request amounts to “begging NATO to accelerate the start of World War III.”

Spurred into action by security concerns over Russia's invasion, Finland and Sweden officially applied to join NATO in May using an accelerated procedure. Most member countries have already ratified their applications and the two Nordic nations are on track to join in record time.

