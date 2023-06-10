9 people wounded in San Francisco mass shooting are expected to survive, police say

“Last night's shooting in the Mission is under investigation,” Mayor London Breed said in a statement Saturday. “I know there are a lot of questions and concerns in the community, and people want answers. We are still working to understand exactly what happened and why and we will share information as soon as we can.”

Breed said first responders were quick to react to the shooting and noted that “no lives were lost.”

The Mission District is one of San Francisco's oldest neighborhoods, named after the Mission Dolores — a Spanish mission that dates back to 1776. Historically Latino and increasingly gentrifying in recent years, the vibrant area is home to numerous restaurants and shops.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP