9 teenagers injured in shooting at prom after-party in Texas

Sheriff's deputies in Jasper County, in East Texas, arrived in the wee hours of Sunday at a home where about 250 people were partying, authorities said. They found nine victims with gunshot wounds that didn't appear to be life-threatening, according to a statement by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office.

Eight people were taken in personal vehicles to Jasper Memorial Hospital, and at least one of them was transferred to a hospital in nearby Beaumont, Jasper County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Karli Cherry said. One person did not go to the hospital, she said.