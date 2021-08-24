9 women now serving as governors in US, tying a record

A century after women gained the right to vote, 19 states still have never been led by a woman. That includes some of the most populous states, such as California, Florida, Pennsylvania and Illinois. Even if it succeeds, California's recall election of Gov. Gavin Newsom next month doesn't appear likely to elevate a woman to the state's top job.

Hochul had served as New York's lieutenant governor until succeeding fellow Democrat Andrew Cuomo, who resigned after a decade in office. Cuomo had faced a potential impeachment battle after an attorney general's investigation said he had sexually harassed or inappropriately touched 11 women. Among other things, Cuomo also had faced a legislative investigation into whether he misled the public last year about COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes.

Hochul pledged “a dramatic change in culture” that will include mandatory ethics courses and improved sexual harassment training for state employees.

“I want people to believe in their government again,” Hochul said Tuesday while outlining her top goal.

Hochul already has announced she will seek a full four-year term in 2022.

Taking over in a crisis could benefit her politically, especially since women can face greater scrutiny when running for office, said Betsy Fischer Martin, executive director of the Women & Politics Institute at American University.

“It gives her an automatic way to shine in the office," Fischer Martin said.

Next year could be a pivotal one for women running for governor. Democratic Gov. Kate Brown of Oregon will be the only female incumbent barred from seeking re-election by term limits. Six male governors also will be term-limited, opening a path to office for fresh candidates from both parties.

In Arizona, where Republican Gov. Doug Ducey can't run again, the field already has several candidates who are women, including Republican state Treasurer Kimberly Yee and Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. Arizona already holds the record for the most women who have served as governor — four. Kansas has had three.

In Arkansas, which has never had a woman serve as governor, a high-profile Republican primary pits Attorney General Leslie Rutledge against Sarah Sanders, press secretary for former President Donald Trump and daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee. The incumbent, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, will be termed out.

In 2018, women's political advocates also thought they were primed for success with a record number of candidates for governor. But they did not ultimately set a new record for victories.

Women currently hold 18% of governors' offices — significantly less than this year's new records of 27% of U.S. congressional seats and 31% of state legislative seats. In addition, Vice President Kamala Harris also became the first woman in that role this year.

Part of the challenge in electing women as governors is overcoming stereotypes of men as stronger, more decisive leaders, Walsh said.

Another challenge is deepening the pool of women willing to enter politics, said Wendy Doyle, president and CEO of the Kansas City, Missouri-based nonprofit United WE.

The organization is coordinating an effort to get more women appointed to positions on state, county and city boards and commissions. It's working with local officials in California, Kansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania Texas and Washington. The idea is that some women appointed to positions eventually will run for elected offices.

“It’s a long game,” Doyle said. "But we’ve got to build the pipeline; we’ve got to build the bench.”

Caption FILE - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown speaks on Nov. 10, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Next year could be a pivotal one for women gubernatorial candidates. Brown will be the only female incumbent barred from seeking re-election by term limits. Six male governors also will be term-limited, opening an easier path to office for candidates. (Cathy Cheney/Pool Photo via AP, File) Credit: Cathy Cheney Credit: Cathy Cheney

Caption FILE - Republican Arizona state Sen. Kimberly Yee watches as the vote tally on a children's health insurance bill she opposed shows the measure passing on May 6, 2016, at the Capitol in Phoenix. Next year could be a pivotal one for women gubernatorial candidates. In Arizona, where Republican Gov. Doug Ducey can't run again, the field already has several candidates who are women, including State Treasurer Yee and Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs. (AP Photo/Bob Christie, File) Credit: Bob Christie Credit: Bob Christie

Caption FILE - Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs removes her face mask as she addresses the members of Arizona's Electoral College prior to them casting their votes on Dec. 14, 2020, in Phoenix. Next year could be a pivotal one for women gubernatorial candidates. In Arizona, where Republican Gov. Doug Ducey can't run again, the field already has several candidates who are women, including Republican state Treasurer Kimberly Yee and Hobbs. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File) Credit: Ross D. Franklin Credit: Ross D. Franklin

Caption FILE - Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge speaks outside the Supreme Court March 4, 2020, in Washington. Next year could be a pivotal one for women gubernatorial candidates. In Arkansas, which has never had a woman serve as governor, a high-profile Republican primary pits Rutledge against Sarah Sanders, the former press secretary for President Donald Trump and daughter of former Gov. Mike Huckabee. The incumbent, Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, will be termed out. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File) Credit: Jacquelyn Martin Credit: Jacquelyn Martin