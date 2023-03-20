$9.25 million settlement announced in 2020 protest lawsuits

Kinney told WCAU-TV he hoped the settlement would “continue the healing process” following the pandemic, racial injustice, civil unrest and Donald Trump's presidency.

“We've been through the wringer, and if this can bring us to a point where we can continue to heal, it's worth it,” Kinney said.

Outlaw on Monday called the mass demonstrations in Philadelphia and across the nation following Floyd's death “unprecedented in scope” but said her department was “a learning organization."

"Along with city, state, and community stakeholders, we will continue to work non-stop towards improving what we as police do to protect the First Amendment rights of protestors, keep our communities and officers safe, and to ultimately prove that we are committed to a higher standard,” Outlaw said in a statement.

Officials also said the city two years ago ended its participation in a federal program that allows distribution of surplus military equipment to state and local law enforcement agencies. Shortly afterward, all of the equipment received under that program was returned, a city spokesperson said.

“There should be no place for militarizing a police department that is supposed to serve its citizens,” attorney Charles McLaurin of the NAACP Legal Defense Fund said Monday.

Some of the plaintiffs cited lingering injuries and health effects due to tear gas, pepper spray, rubber bullets and the zip-ties used in their arrests. Many of the speakers said the settlement will not end their efforts and vowed to seek far-reaching reforms of police operations and conduct.