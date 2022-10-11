9th body found off Greek isle days after migrant shipwreck

A coast guard statement said the body of a woman was located Tuesday near the wreck site on Kythira. Another two women and six men have been found dead since the Oct. 5 sinking.

The overcrowded yacht had left Turkey on Oct. 3, and was headed through Greek waters for Italy when it veered off course, hit rocks just offshore in the dark and sank. Rescuers and residents saved 80 people, who were dragged up a cliff on ropes or in improvised slings, but survivors reported that about 15 were missing. Days of strong winds hampered the search for them.