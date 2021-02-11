A 1st for Rogers: She reaches 3rd round at Australian Open

The 28-year-old Rogers advanced Thursday by beating Olga Danilovic 6-2, 6-3. Rogers hit seven aces and lost only three points on her first serve.

She came into the tournament with a career record of 1-4 in Melbourne, but like her ranking, her fortunes have been on the rise of late. She reached the quarterfinals at the U.S. Open for the first time last September, and her year-end ranking was a career-best No. 58.