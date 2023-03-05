A box office K.O.: ‘Creed III’ debuts to $58.7 million

Playing in 4,007 locations in North America, “Creed III” earned an estimated $58 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. Going into the weekend, analysts expected the film to open in the $30 million range. The first “Creed” debuted to $29 million in 2015 and “Creed II” opened to $35 million in 2018.

Michael B. Jordan made his directorial debut with "Creed III," which pits his character Adonis against a childhood friend, Dame, played by Jonathan Majors. It's the first in the Rocky/Creed films to not feature Sylvester Stallone, who chose not to return because of creative differences.