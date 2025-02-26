A court in Bosnia sentences separatist Bosnian Serb President Milorad Dodik to 1 year in prison

The leader and his lawyers weren't at the court during the sentencing. Dodik has said that he would disobey any conviction and threatened “radical measures” in response, including eventual secession of the Serb-run entity in Bosnia called Republika Srpska from the rest of the country.

Dodik has repeatedly called for the separation of the Serb-run half of Bosnia to join it with neighboring Serbia, which prompted the United States and the United Kingdom to impose sanctions against him and his close allies. Dodik is also accused of corruption and pro-Russia policies.

Dodik's separatist threats stoked fears in Bosnia, where a 1992-95 war left 100,000 people killed and displaced millions. The U.S.-sponsored Dayton Accords ended the war nearly three decades ago and created two regions, Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat Federation.

The two regions were given wide autonomy, but kept some joint institutions, including the army, top judiciary and tax administration. Bosnia also has a rotating three-member presidency made up of Bosniak, Serb and Croat members.

Dodik was in the Bosnian Serb administrative capital Banja Luka, where thousands gathered Wednesday in his support.

“They say I am guilty, but now people here will say why I am not guilty,” Dodik told the crowd shortly after the verdict was announced. “There is no reason to worry. I have learned to deal with tougher situations. It is important that you are here.”

In neighboring Serbia, populist President Aleksandar Vucic called an urgent session of the national security council there.

Dodik is unlikely to be sent to prison, because he enjoys the full support of Vucic, who can provide shelter to him in Belgrade. Dodik is also expected to appeal the conviction.

Dodik told the crowd in Banja Luka that he spoke on the phone with Vucic and with Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban, whom he called a friend. He invited Vucic to come to Banja Luka to discuss “what we are going to do next.”

Dodik said the Bosnian Serb parliament will vote later Wednesday to reject the legal proceedings against him. Lawmakers will also approve several laws banning the work of central Bosnian legal institutions from the Serb-controlled half of Bosnia, he said.

Dodik has repeatedly clashed with top international envoy Christian Schmidt and declared his decisions illegal in Republika Srpska. The Dayton peace agreement envisages that the high representative can impose decisions and change laws in the country.

The war in Bosnia erupted when the country’s Serbs rebelled against the country’s independence from the former Yugoslavia and moved to form a mini-state of their own with the aim of uniting it with neighboring Serbia.

