A driver fleeing New York City police speeds onto a sidewalk and injures 7 pedestrians

NEW YORK (AP) — A driver fleeing police in Manhattan early Monday morning sped onto a sidewalk and injured seven pedestrians, including a woman who was pinned under a food truck struck by the sedan, according to police.

The 39-year-old woman trapped under the food truck in midtown Manhattan and six other pedestrians were taken to hospitals and were in stable condition. The vehicle's driver and a police officer also were taken to hospitals after the crash, which occurred just after 1:30 a.m., according to the New York Police Department.