A fiery highway crash in eastern Kansas kills 8 people, including 3 from Oklahoma

Authorities say eight people died when two vehicles collided head-on and burst into flames on a two-lane highway in rural eastern Kansas
42 minutes ago
GREELEY, Kan. (AP) — Two vehicles collided head-on and burst into flames on a two-lane highway in rural eastern Kansas, killing eight people, including a high school student, a teacher-coach and a school employee from Oklahoma, authorities said Monday.

The crash occurred at about 5:45 p.m. Sunday on U.S. 169 outside of the small town of Greeley, about 60 miles (97 kilometers) southwest of Kansas City, Missouri, the Kansas Highway Patrol said. One person escaped from a wrecked vehicle and was hospitalized.

Three of those killed were connected with Tulsa Public Schools, the school district confirmed Monday. Booker T. Washington High School student Donald “DJ” Laster died in the crash, along with former Carver Middle School coach and teacher Wayne Walls and Tulsa Public Schools transportation team member Ja’mon Gilstrap.

“I am heartbroken for those who lost loved ones, and committed to honoring the immense collective impact each of these people had in Tulsa and in the lives of our young people,” Dr. Ebony Johnson, superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools, said in a statement. “I am praying for their families and everyone involved, and hope others will continue to come alongside our students, team members, and families who are hurting.”

The crash closed a section of the highway for four hours, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jodi Clary said authorities were still working at the crash site Monday evening. The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

“Both cars burned up,” Clary said.

