A fiery highway crash in eastern Kansas kills 8 people, including 3 from Oklahoma

Three of those killed were connected with Tulsa Public Schools, the school district confirmed Monday. Booker T. Washington High School student Donald “DJ” Laster died in the crash, along with former Carver Middle School coach and teacher Wayne Walls and Tulsa Public Schools transportation team member Ja’mon Gilstrap.

“I am heartbroken for those who lost loved ones, and committed to honoring the immense collective impact each of these people had in Tulsa and in the lives of our young people,” Dr. Ebony Johnson, superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools, said in a statement. “I am praying for their families and everyone involved, and hope others will continue to come alongside our students, team members, and families who are hurting.”

The crash closed a section of the highway for four hours, and Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Jodi Clary said authorities were still working at the crash site Monday evening. The cause of the crash remained under investigation.

“Both cars burned up,” Clary said.