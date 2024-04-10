A fire in a 16-story Hong Kong residential building kills at least 5 people and injures dozens

A fire in a large, mostly residential building in Hong Kong has killed at least five people and left another 36 injured
Nation & World
Updated 1 hour ago
X

HONG KONG (AP) — A fire in a large, mostly residential building in Hong Kong on Wednesday morning killed at least five people and left another 36 injured.

Some 250 residents were rescued from the New Lucky House in Hong Kong's Jordan neighborhood and the fire was extinguished.

The fire services department said that the fire began on the first and second floors of the 16-story building, where a gym and licensed guest rooms were located. More investigation was needed into the cause of the fire, officials said.

The five who died were apparently trying to escape the building.

The New Lucky House has 200 units and was built in 1964.

Hong Kong's Chief Executive John Lee expressed his condolences to victims' families and said that the relevant departments were instructed to provide assistance to all those affected by the fire.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Triple-murder trial of Chad Daybell begins with claims about zombies...
2
Biden says Netanyahu's approach to the war is a mistake, deepening a...
3
Exit polls suggest a big win by South Korea’s liberal opposition...
4
Chinese President Xi meets former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou on...
5
Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid al-Fitr, but the festivities are marred...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top