A fire in China's Jiangxi province kills at least 25 people, local officials say

BEIJING (AP) — At least 25 people died after a fire broke out in China’s southeastern Jiangxi province, the local government said on Wednesday.
Officials for the Yushui district of Jiangxi province said a fire broke out in the basement of a shopping area at 15:24 on Wednesday. They said 120 rescue, firefighters, police and local government officials were deployed to the scene.
The local government said search and rescue operations are underway, and that the cause of the fire is under investigation.
