A firefighting helicopter crashed in Southern California while fighting a blaze, officials say

A firefighting helicopter crashed in Southern California while fighting a blaze in Riverside County
Nation & World
Updated 34 minutes ago
X

CABAZON, Calif. (AP) — A firefighting helicopter crashed in Southern California on Sunday while fighting a blaze in Riverside County, emergency officials said.

The helicopter was performing work under contract with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, fire captain and spokesman Richard Cordova said.

Sheriff's deputies responded at 7:20 p.m. PDT to an air emergency in the area of Pipeline Road and Apache trail as crews were battling the Broadway fire near Cabazon, according to a post by the Riverside County Sheriff's office on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The department is still investigating the crash and whether other aircraft were involved, Cordova said.

Details were not immediately available on the number of injuries or fatalities.

In Other News
1
Tens of thousands of young scouts to leave South Korean world jamboree...
2
Rahul Gandhi, Indian opposition leader, reinstated as lawmaker days...
3
Rahul Gandhi, Indian opposition leader, reinstated as lawmaker days...
4
Messi sparkles again on free kick with tying goal, Inter Miami beats FC...
5
At least 4 Syrian soldiers killed in suspected Israeli airstrikes...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top